New Local Non-Profit CETVet Helping Military Veterans

A fairly new local non-profit, is helping military veterans in need.

It was founded by a local combat veteran, who is doing what he can, to help local vets.

While there may be several non-profits helping military vets, this one was created by a veteran when he saw some U.S. veterans had slipped through the cracks, and the need to help them was there.

Al Alabsawi is the founder of CET Vet.

It's a non-profit which advocates about PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and TBI, (traumatic brain injuries), and also provides assistance to veterans and their families.

And it's all sorts of different needs.

Like this weekend, they're helping the Janulewski family of Erie.

Margaret's husband Joseph served in the U.S. Army. He's been sick, so their house cleaning got too much for the couple to handle.

And years ago, a contractor did a terrible job on kitchen repairs, and never fixed them. The family didn't have the money to get the kitchen ceiling repaired again.

So on Wednesday, Alabsawi, walked through to the home with Margaret to see what needed to be done, "We didn't know what to do, we didn't know where to turn," said Janulewski. "He (Alabsawi) said he would take care of it and stuff like that. I just didn't think you could find anybody like that today, we tried so many places and times, and we just gave up," Janulewski continued.

Saturday, along with several student volunteers from Gannon University, they'll converge upon the Janulewski's east 37th street home, to do some deep cleaning, "It breaks my heart, I really mean it, I'm not saying that to be dramatic, I really mean it it breaks my heart to see this," said Alabsawi. "I just don't want veterans to feel like they're alone," Alabsawi continued.

While serving in Iraq in 2006, Alabsawi and his unit were ambushed. His friend was killed, and Alabsawi lost his leg above his knee.



He says when he returned home, it was his calling to help veterans in need, "Here's and opportunity for me to make sure that Mr. Janulewski or any other veteran, just make sure that they're not forgotten," said Alabsawi. "These people sacrificed their life, these people sacrificed their freedom to go over there and do something that's selfless, the very least I could do is take 4 to 5 hours of my time on the weekend and bring volunteers here to help these people out," Alabsawi continued.

Alabsawi says he's looking for a private contractor willing to help volunteer their time to help with some of the repairs at the Janulewski's home.

The non profit is funded by private donations and fundraisers. If you'd like to donate time or money, or know a veteran who could use some help, You can contact CET Vet on their Facebook page or by phone at 814-480-5737