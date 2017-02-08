Super Price Choppers Expected to Open in Former Erie County Farm - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Super Price Choppers Expected to Open in Former Erie County Farms

Posted: Updated:

The former Erie County Farms will soon see new life.

First Allied Corporation, which owns the plaza, indicates a new grocery store named Super Price Choppers will be opening in the same storefront.

Erie News Now found a "coming soon" sign posted in the window Wednesday.

The owners already operate a store with the same name in Buffalo, New York. It describes itself as a neighborhood one-stop shop with everything including fresh groceries for home cooked meals, a meat market and deli, and hot and ready food for people on the go.

No details about when it will open were immediately available.

Erie County Farms closed at the start of December after a judge ordered the owner, Natalie Pacileo, to sell off her remaining inventory as part of a chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com