Super Price Choppers Expected to Open in Former Erie County Farms

The former Erie County Farms will soon see new life.

First Allied Corporation, which owns the plaza, indicates a new grocery store named Super Price Choppers will be opening in the same storefront.

Erie News Now found a "coming soon" sign posted in the window Wednesday.

The owners already operate a store with the same name in Buffalo, New York. It describes itself as a neighborhood one-stop shop with everything including fresh groceries for home cooked meals, a meat market and deli, and hot and ready food for people on the go.

No details about when it will open were immediately available.

Erie County Farms closed at the start of December after a judge ordered the owner, Natalie Pacileo, to sell off her remaining inventory as part of a chapter 7 bankruptcy case.