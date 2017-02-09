Sheriff's Office Releases New Information on Deadly Officer-Invo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sheriff's Office Releases New Information on Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Geneva Township

Investigators have released the name of the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Ashtabula County, Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

Vincent Palma, 26, died from his injuries at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of South Ridge Road East near Tuttle Road in Geneva Township just after 3 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office was called there to investigate a report of an unwanted man at a residence.

When the deputy arrived, a man approached the deputy in the driveway and charged at him despite commands to stop, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy reportedly used his taser while retreating from Palma. He also called for assistance, fired warning shots into the ground, and then deployed a baton, but Palma did not stop, so the officer fired his service weapon at him, the Sheriff's Office said.

Palma was initially taken to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center by ambulance and was later transferred to the hospital's Cleveland medical center.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in by the Sheriff's Office to conduct an independent investigation, which is expected to take some time.

No other details are expected to be released at this time.

