Erie Voters Featured in NBC Today's 'In Trump They Trust' Follow-Up

NBC Today aired Friday morning a follow-up to its original "In Trump They Trust" report, which featured voters from Erie County, Pennsylvania who supported President Trump during the election.

Correspondent Nicolle Wallace returned last Thursday to the Lawrence Park Dinor to talk to the voters who were interviewed as part of the first report to see how they feel after his first full week in office.

Most of them told Wallace they remained loyal to Trump and support his positions.

Erie County is drawing attention because it went red this past election - the first time since Ronald Reagan has been elected in 1984.

You can watch the original report "In Trump They Trust" here.