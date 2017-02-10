Erie County Sheriff John Loomis Announces Re-Election Bid

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis announced Friday he will seek a second term in office.

During his first term, Loomis said he has worked to expand the school resource officer program.

The program puts a deputy inside two Erie county schools every day, "They're making their own bonds, the kids, after a certain amount of time seeing the same face day in and day out, they see them more as a friend than they do a police officer," said Loomis.

Loomis says he's also worked to improve courthouse security, and address gun violence in the community through Unified Erie.

He said his office has also been actively involved with the county's neighborhood watch groups - a role he would like to continue into his second term.

Loomis said his department also partnered with the Erie Police Department to bring back the Police Athletic League. He said he will look for ways to expand the program, which focuses on mentoring and building bonds between law enforcement and kids, "We're trying to teach the younger children that the police are not their enemy, we're not there to hurt them, we're there to help them, we're here to help them and be their friend," said Loomis.

Loomis says law enforcement officers have been visiting students at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary school since the PAL program kicked off in September, "The feedback that we have been getting back from parents, faculty, in general from the public has been fantastic. The kids are excited to see the police and deputies when we come on Wednesdays," said Loomis.

Loomis was first elected to the position in 2013 after running on the democratic ticket.