Turning Milder Through Sunday Morning, Then Rain Changes to Snow By Sunday Evening

Any leftover flurries or pockets of very light sleet or freezing rain will exit this Friday night as temperatures slowly rise from the upper 20s in the late evening into the middle 30s by daybreak. Toward dawn, a new round of sprinkles may occur but no significant precipitation is expected.



Saturday will be cloudy and milder with highs surging to 44 degrees. Isolated rain showers will develop in the evening, with widespread rain by Sunday morning. The end of the weekend will be colder with rain changing to snow by Sunday evening. Lake effect snow showers will lead to light to moderate accumulations overnight, Sunday night into Monday.



FOR THE WEATHER NUTS:



LAKE ERIE UPDATE:

The south wind has agitated some of the lake ice, and now only 12% of Lake Erie is covered in ice. The active breeze is producing larger waves, especially near the New York lakeshore, and a Small Craft Advisory continues there into Saturday.



LOWEST WIND CHILLS:

The late-week cold snap dumped wind chill values below zero in some areas. Here were the lowest of the low from Thursday night and Friday morning.

* Bradford: -4

* Jamestown, NY: -3

* Franklin: -2

* Clintonville: -1

* Meadville: 2

* Ashtabula, OH: 4



TOP SNOW REPORTS:

The edge of the strengthening Nor'easter was followed by some lake effect snow through much of Thursday. Here were the top reports from northwest Pennsylvania from Wednesday & Thursday:

* Cambridge Springs: 7.3"

* Saint Marys: 7.1"

* Harborcreek Township (near I-90): 6.0"

* Stevenson Dam: 6.0"

* Sinnemahoning: 6.0"

* Emporium: 5.8"

* Waterford: 5.5"



... and here are the top snow reports from Friday afternoon's warm front:

* Cambridge Township: 1.0"

* Erie (International Airport): 0.6"

* Cambridge Springs: 0.5"

* Harborcreek Township (near I-90): 0.5"

* Erie (WICU / WSEE Studio): 0.5"

* Millcreek Township: 0.4"



Have a great weekend, folks, and enjoy the temporary warm-up. - Geoff Cornish