Friday Night Feature: Behind the Scenes of "A Chorus Line" at the Erie Playhouse

This week's Friday Night Feature focused on a mega musical that's loved by generations and is returning to Erie for the first time in 20 years.

Actress, Kelley McDonald joined Erie News Now to talk about her role as Cassie in the Erie Playhouse's upcoming production of "A Chorus Line."

McDonald's character is a woman who just loves to perform! The connection between Cassie and Zach (who is a director holding an audition for his show) tells a story that at first lies beneath the surface.

Discover their past, and see the passion of actors playing roles of characters inspired by real-life stars doing all they can to be cast in the chorus line.

To learn more about the show, and to get your ticket at the Erie Playhouse website, or call the box office at (814) 454-2852.