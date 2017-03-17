Ballot Drawing Places Candidates Order for Erie County Primary

The long list of candidates running for office in Erie County appeared at the courthouse Friday, for the ballot drawing.

The drawing will determine the position, of each candidate's name on the ballot.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, in a highly contested race with many candidates, the order of names on the ballot actually can affect the results of the race.

They recommend researching the candidates on each ballot.

"It's really in the candidates court now to reach out to voters, make themselves known, if they're a little less know, at least get their name above the den of competing messages," said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.

The final list of ballot positions will be available on the county's website, in the next few days: http://www.eriecountypa.gov/county-services/elections-voting/runnning-for-office.aspx