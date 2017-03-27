Potholes reported so far

What is the location or your pot hole? Cross streets or address. The date you saw the pot hole

Middle of Pitts Ave and 12th street intersection. It's a cluster you can't avoid. 9/1/2016

East 38th street between Mercyhurst and Briggs Ave. on the south side of the street 4/3/2017

39th sunset Blvd. 3/29/2017

Pinehurst Dr. at the top cul-de-sac 3/10/2011

38th&steritania 3/17/2017

State and 12th streets 3/31/2017

40th and Page street 3/29/2017

Pine Ave and Essex 4/21/2017

spring street, Meadville, pa 3/29/2017

Big Valley rd and wall st 3/25/2017

Big Valley pike and wall st 3/29/2017

Lincoln hwy 4/26/2017

On Smithson between Main and Field Streets. 3/4/2017

6th street from Frontier Park to Maryland is one big pothole. Maryland Ave at 6th st is huge 2/14/2017

North bound on Walbridge, turning East on Iroquis/955, in Harborcreek, there's a big hole on the right side of Iroquis/955 East bound. Pity those who fall in! 4/18/2017

State Street south bound at Central Tech High School. 4/24/2017

Series of them at Rumsey Avenue and Napier intersection 3/20/2017

Gridley Ave. South side near 257 4/5/2017



Pine Ave and East Ave 4/18/2017

26th and Elm Street 3/27/2017

All of Buffalo Rd. 4/10/2017

"Worth street

washington/Sciota street

all over Corry" 3/27/2017

Shady Ave and Route 6 intersection in Corry. 4/3/2017

26th street exit off79 2/28/2017

West 23 myrtle 3/30/2017

36th and poplar 4/18/2017

The intersection of Mcreary and 38th street (it is a long gap instead of a circular hole) 3/31/2017

Grandview at Conrad 4/24/2017

635 west 26 street 4/23/2017

main and north ampton 3/16/2017

Millfair Rd. South of route 5 3/1/2017

4th cascade 3/31/2017

36th and zuck rd 4/2/2017

Mindi Court 8/30/2016

Pine and 38th at the light heading west. Good golly even parked at the light and moving less the 5mph I thought it chewed up me wheel and rim 4/16/2017

Edinboro rd 3/28/2017

Westline Street at 2811 in Millcreek 4/1/2017

New court place warren, pa 3/15/2016

Peach and Liberty, northwest bound 3/30/2017

10th parade north east corner by the sewer drain 4/5/2017



Peach street - northbound - below 29th st 4/6/2017

Hillside & 54th St 4/22/2017

Fairmount pkwy and June st. 1/1/2017

E.38th & Pine north east corner 2/28/2017

along the state hospital in warren on State st Warren Pa there are a series of 5 that are very sharp and have one looks like a heart. 3/30/2017

507 Colorado St. 4/1/2017

Just past Peach and Cherry going north on Peach. 1/1/2017

38th and Peach 4/19/2017

"Entrance into West Erie Plaza from 8th St. before turning into

Northwest Savings Bank." 4/27/2017

Sterritania, between caughey and love road, northbound by the cemetery. 3/24/2017

Liberty and 38th. Hole is on northwest corner of liberty 3/31/2017

Nagle Rd at Walgreens 4/11/2017

West 6th & Cascade Street 3/29/2017

West 26th & Peach Street 4/2/2017

Brown ave headed West just past co fair, sunken man hole 4/10/2017

All peach street from 26th to the mall the city does a terrible job 3/25/2017

12th and Pittsburgh Ave intersection. 3/31/2017

Lincoln Ave by Harding School 3/17/2017





Any where between greengarde and elmwood on 26th street 3/31/2017

Lincoln at bayfront 3/31/2017

12th street 3/31/2017

26th and Elm 3/25/2017

26th st as you get off the ramp. Terrible 4/1/2017

West 26th from 900 block to tops market 3/28/2017

"gates st by the rr tracks and

also on dirt part of road, cross st W main st, in corry PA" 4/1/2017

Hillcrest between Bancroft and West Arlington is a mess. I go over it every day with my school bus. 3/31/2017

