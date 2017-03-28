Fallen Erie firefighter returns home

The Erie firefighter killed in a car accident in Florida last week returned home Tuesday evening.

Colleagues of the late Steven McKenrick led the procession from Pittsburgh to Erie, after his body was flown from Florida. McKenrick, 44, of Lake City, died in a car accident last Wednesday, in Frostproof, Fla.

The procession followed Interstate 79 to W. 26th St., and south to Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., Erie. His gear, gracing the truck he operated, parked on Greengarden Blvd. leading up to the funeral home.

Dozens of friends, family, and fellow firefighters were there to greet him.

McKenrick worked for the city fire department for 14 years.

"A majority of the guys who were off-duty today showed up to show their support and love for Steve and his family," said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

"Steve was the that if you were in trouble at a fire, he's the guy you'd want coming after you," said Darren Hart, who served with McKenrick on Tower 2, also saying McKenrick saved his life by providing an escape ladder during a house fire last February.

Calling hours are scheduled at the Bayfront Convention Center Thursday, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Friday.