City Council President Announces Run for Re-Election - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City Council President Announces Run for Re-Election

ERIE, Pa. -

City Council President Casimir Kwitowski announced his run for re-election Monday at the Polish Falcons Club.

As he finishes his first term as President, Kwitowski has decided to run for re-election in the hopes to finish some projects he's been working on in the past years.

Prior to his time serving as President, Kwitowski served as Vice President, and also three consecutive terms as City Controller, beginning in 2001.
Kwitowski believes his experience serving for City Council for so long, makes him qualified for the position. 

Kwitowski will be running as a Democrat.

