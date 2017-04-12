Erie Zoo Reveals Name of New Baby Orangutan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Zoo Reveals Name of New Baby Orangutan

Baby Orangutan Baby Orangutan

The wait is finally over. The Erie Zoo officially revealed the name of their new baby orangutan.

It's Otis. He was born Feb.1 and is Joe and Dasa's third baby.

The zoo partnered with Magee-Womens UPMC Hamot for a naming contest

More than 5,000 ideas were submitted.

