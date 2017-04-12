No Federal Civil Rights Charges to be Filed Against Erie Police in Montrice Bolden Arrest

The US Attorney's office announced Wednesday there will be no charges filed against Erie Police officers regarding June 2016 arrest of Montrice Bolden.

Justice officials say they met with Montrice Bolden's family, Erie Police and Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott to inform them of the decision.

The caught on camera arrest led to claims of excessive police force and an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Erie Police Department.

Bolden, 42, faces a list of charges including aggravated assault in connection to his arrest outside an east Erie bar June 28, 2016.

Police say Bolden was smoking marijuana in the bar's parking lot.

Part of the arrest was caught on camera. The video showed police officers getting physical with Bolden while taking him into custody.

Bolden's lawyer claimed the encounter with police left his client injured and hospitalized.

Police also say the video doesn't show Bolden flicking a marijuana cigarette at officers and trying to take one of their guns.

After the incident, The United States Department of Justice opened up a civil rights investigation into the case.

Jury selection was set to start in Bolden's trial Monday, but it was postponed for a third time. No new date has been set.

The following is a news release sent Wednesday to Erie News Now: