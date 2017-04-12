Erie Man Sentenced for Firing at Home, Injuring Two People

The Erie man charged with opening fire at an east Erie home will spend time in jail.

A judge sentenced Mitchell Dozier, 23, to serve 7 years 4 months to 14 years 8 months behind bars plus five years probation for charges including aggravated assault.

He must also write an apology letter.

The incident happened at a home near East 25th and Perry in Erie last July.

Police say Dozier went there to accuse someone of trying to date his ex-girlfriend. He reportedly came back a few hours later and started shooting.

Two people inside the home were hit. They both went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say they found more than two dozen spent shell casings at the scene.