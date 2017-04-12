Erie Man Sentenced for Firing at Home, Injuring Two People - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Firing at Home, Injuring Two People

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man charged with opening fire at an east Erie home will spend time in jail.

A judge sentenced Mitchell Dozier, 23, to serve 7 years 4 months to 14 years 8 months behind bars plus five years probation for charges including aggravated assault.

He must also write an apology letter.

The incident happened at a home near East 25th and Perry in Erie last July.

Police say Dozier went there to accuse someone of trying to date his ex-girlfriend. He reportedly came back a few hours later and started shooting.

Two people inside the home were hit. They both went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say they found more than two dozen spent shell casings at the scene.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com