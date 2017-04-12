EMTA Bus Schedule Changes Start Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

EMTA Bus Schedule Changes Start Saturday

EMTA bus riders will notice schedule changes along several route Saturday, April 15.

  • Route 25 - Wesleyville: All weekday, Saturday and Sunday trip times have changed. The route will provide service to Penn State Behrend on select trips. It will no longer go to the Harborcreek Walmart; riders can use route 11 or 16 instead.
  • Route 30 - West Millcreek: All weekday, Saturday and Sunday trip times have changed.
  • Route 29 - Asbury: The last weekday trip has changed.

The changes are based on passenger counts by stop and time, as well as feedback from drivers and riders.

You can learn more about the changes online or by calling EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515.

EMTA provides more than 2.8 million rides per year in Erie County.

