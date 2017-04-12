Hit-&-Run Victim Continues to Recover

For 13-year-old Jose Gonzalez, the road to recovery continues.

Last March, Jose was hit by a car while riding his bike near East 26th and Brandes Streets.

"I wouldn't wish this on anybody." Said Jose’s mother Rebecca Gonzalez.

Jose suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, and broken leg. He's had to undergo eight surgeries and is currently confined to a wheelchair.

"On March 2, we went through three more surgeries,” said Mrs. Gonzalez. “We're going to start back up with therapy.”

Last week, 20-year-old Ehab Azez was sentenced 15 to 30 months in jail for injuring Jose. In February, Azez pled guilty to a third-degree felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury. Once out of jail, he must also serve four years of probation.

"I'm glad it's all over with, but I'm not happy,” said Mrs. Gonzalez. “I think he should have gotten more than 15-30 months. Now that the trial and everything is done, the only thing I need to focus on now is getting him up and walking."

As Jose continues to recover, his mother offers this advice....

"Watch your kids,” said Mrs. Gonzalez. “You still got crazy people who aren't watching for kids."

