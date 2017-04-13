Sears Hometown Store Opens in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sears Hometown Store Opens in Erie

A Sears Hometown Store opened Thursday in Summit Township.

Sears says the store combines the value, selection and services associated with the larger Sears retail stores, but they are locally owned and operated.

The smaller store format allows customers to buy or order products and brands only sold in Sears stores.

It also offers top appliance brands, lawn and garden equipment, tools, fitness equipment, electronics, mattresses and more.

The Erie location is the sixth Sears Hometown Store to open this year.

The store is located at 7200 Peach Street. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can call 814-868-5222 for more information or visit its website.

The Sears store in the Millcreek Mall closed at the end of the holiday season.

