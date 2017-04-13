Valu Home Centers Donate Several Thousand in Make a Change Campaign

Several thousand dollars is presented by Valu Home Center to help make kid's wishes come true.

Valu Home Center stores made a donation of $7,845 to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Greater PA

It's through the company's "Make a Change" campaign that's actually throughout the company's 41 stores in both Pennsylvania and New York.

All of the funds raised stay local.

The same amount of money was also raised by the Valu Home Center stores in Central New York, for the Make a Change program.