Emergency Entrance to Be Redirected at Saint Vincent Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie is announcing a soon-to-be temporary entrance at its emergency department. Starting April 24, the hospital, under the Allegheny Health Center umbrella, will start preparing a construction site for the first phase of it's major expansion project. That means, anyone going to the current emergency room entrance will be redirected to a temporary entrance. Patient escorts will be available 24/7 to take patients from the temporary entrance to the emergency department and valet parking will also be available during this time. Groundbreaking for the actual building project will take place in May. The project is expected to be complete in 2019.###

