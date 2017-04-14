5 Year Old Pulled from Pool's Bottom - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

5 Year Old Pulled from Pool's Bottom

ERIE, Pa. -

After nearly drowning, a five year old girl was pulled from the bottom of a swimming pool.


The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday tonight at the Residence Inn on Peach St.
The little girl was found on the bottom of the pool.
She was quickly pulled out and taken to S. Vincent Hospital for treatment.
She is expected to be okay.

