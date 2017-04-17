Crews Tackle North East Auto Shop Fire

A busy morning for firefighters in North East, as they tackled a fire at a local auto repair shop.

Crews responded to a call of a fully involved fire, on Route 89, around 3:15 Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started at Houston's Auto Sales, and then spread to the A & B Service Center next door.

At the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of A & B Service Center. The extent of the damage to that building is unknown at this time.

Houston's Auto Sales suffered heavy damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A search for a cause is expected to get underway sometime later Monday.