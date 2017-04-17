Accused Facebook Killer has Connection to Erie Area

The manhunt continues for the man police say killed 74-year-old Cleveland man, Robert Godwin Sr. and posted the video of the killing on Facebook.

That search for the suspected killer, Steve Stephens is now spreading across state lines.

Stephens has been known to frequent the Erie area. According to his own Facebook page, Stephens comes to gamble at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Our partners at the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio are reporting that Stephen’s cell phone pinged an east Erie County cell tower however, Local agencies have not been able to confirm this to us.

Police have asked all residents in Pennsylvania and New York to be on high alert for Stephens. Cleveland Police have released pictures of the car Stephens was last seen driving. It's a newer model white ford fusion with temporary tags.

Officers are considering Stephens to be armed and dangerous and are asking that no one approach him. The FBI is urging that you call 911 immediately if you see Mr. Stephens.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 244 pounds and bald with a full beard.

There have been no confirmed reports or sightings of Stephens in the Erie area besides the cell phone ping.