Voter Registration Deadline

Today is the deadline to register to vote in next month's primary election.

And the elections office at the Erie County Courthouse has been busier than normal during a municipal elections year..

It clearly is not like a presidential election year which always brings out big crowds.

But it has been busy with voters registering and changing their party affiliation, slightly more switching to Republican than Democrat.

Workers say there are now about 97,000 registered Democrats in Erie County, compared to about 67,000 Republicans,

The office has registered more than 700 new voters.

Workers say it has been busy because there is a huge primary ballot containing more than 600 names.

Many races, especially the contests without incumbents are attracting a lot of candidates.

And some high profile offices are up for grabs.

Elections Supervisor Kim Alexander said, "There are a lot of offices that are highly popular such as mayor, county executive, and a lot of district judges. So people are registering for different reasons."

The office at the Erie County Courthouse is open until 6 p.m.

But you can still register on-line until midnight.