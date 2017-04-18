Crowd Gathered Around Buffalo Road Scene

Shortly after multiple police agencies responded to Steve Stephens committing suicide along Buffalo road, a crowd gathered around the perimeter set up by Erie Police. Most of them having their phones in hand.

Many of them were using the Facebook Live feature, spreading the news Steve Stephens was in fact in Erie.

Also on Facebook, after he posted allegedly shooting Robert Godwin Sr., rumors of his whereabouts. There were many unconfirmed reports that he was here, but again, Pennsylvania State Police say they had no knowledge of him being here.

However with the rumors and Cleveland being so close, it had many people on edge. One woman in the crowd was scared for children playing outside.

“You know, we have children playing outside, it's warm weather. I think that the police did know about this, and they didn't inform us of it, and this could have been a lot more tragic,” says Heidi Ghaemaghamy.

Debbie Leone was scared to go out and do yard work. She says this was a sad ending, but she is relieved.

"I was scared, and now I'm actually relieved, that it's over. It's over,” she says.