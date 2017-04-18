Locals React to End of Cleveland Manhunt

A memorial filled with notes, balloons, and stuffed animals covered the fence along East 93rd Street in Cleveland, where 74-year-old Robert Godwin was allegedly shot and killed by 37-year-old Steve Stephens on Easter Sunday.

"I wanted to just be here maybe for a little comfort just to see where it happened and just offer my condolences for any people down here, especially family members," said John Baumgardner, of Cleveland.

The murder that was uploaded to Facebook shocked not only Cleveland, but the whole nation. Several locals said they saw the whole video and it put them to tears.

"When I saw this man on that video, that terrible video, and the confusion on his face, and what happened next, it just ripped my heart out," said Baumgardner.

"When I saw what happened it really touched me. He's everybody's grandfather, that could have been my grandfather," said Kisha Clark of Cleveland.

But now with the manhunt for Stephens over, there is some relief for everyone.

"There is relief, but there's also still sadness. There are two families affected now, now the shooters family has a lot of sorrow to deal with,' said Baumgardner.

In light of the scenario, many came to pay their respects to Godwin.

"One thing about Cleveland is when stuff like this happens, the community comes out and that's a good thing," said Clark.