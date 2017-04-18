Steve Stephens: Erie Gambler, Known as 'Heavy'

We have a unique perspective into the mind of a killer.

Someone who knew Steve Stephens talked Tuesday to our Lisa Adams.

He wanted to remain anonymous, and didn't share his name, but said he knew Stephens from Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

He said he was shocked at the news of Sunday's murder of Robert Godwin, posted to Facebook.

He told Adams that Stephens was known by the nickname, "Heavy" at the casino.

He says,

"He was a gambling buddy here at Presque Isle Downs and Casino. He was here 3-4 times a week to gamble. He's a cool guy, but had money and relationship problems. We give our condolences to the victim's family, along with his family too."

Stephens' gambling buddy said he has known Stephens for about a year.