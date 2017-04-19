Local, state police investigating Steve Stephens' connections, timeline in Erie

Pennsylvania State Police once again Tuesday said they were unaware of a ping from Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens cell phone late Sunday night that would indicate he was in the Erie area. That's despite several reports from Cleveland Division of Police and other authorities.

"As far as the Pennsylvania State Police, we have no direction knowledge of a ping," said Maj. William A. Teper, of the Pennsylvania State Police. "We put information out to our troopers. We were looking for him from day one.

The uncertainty of Stephens' whereabouts caused some parents to keep their kids home from school Tuesday.

"It just so happens we wake up from a nap and they caught the man two blocks away," said Alicia Wells, of Erie.

"This is very frightening... very frightening," said Amira al-Shaher, Wells's eight-year-old daughter.

And now that Stephens is no longer a threat after taking his own life in an apparent suicide following a police chase Tuesday morning along Buffalo Rd. near Downing Ave., the investigation into Stephens' path to Erie begins. Police want to know how long he was in the city, and if someone was harboring him.

"We'll start to backtrack his movements," Teper said. "He's been somewhere over the last couple of days, we don't know where."

While police say they were not aware of a ping coming from one of Steve Stephens cell phones, they received dozens of tips from the public.

"Probably the result we had today was because of the coverage of it," said Teper. "A certain citizen sees him, recognizes not only him but the car."

Police also combed the biggest piece of evidence -- Stephens' vehicle, the now infamous white Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio license plates-- looking for any additional clues that could indicate why he came to Erie, where else he may have gone, and where he could have been going next.

But it's those tips Teper referred to that helped end a nationwide manhunt right in our area.

An autopsy on Steve Stephens is scheduled for tomorrow in Erie.