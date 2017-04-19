Timeline of Events in 'Facebook Killer' Steve Stephens Manhunt - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Timeline of Events in 'Facebook Killer' Steve Stephens Manhunt

There's a lot of information to take in a people not only here in Erie, but also around the world, watched this story unfold.

As the details continue emerging, we've kept track of a time line, detailing when major key points in this story took place.

It all goes back to 2 in the afternoon on Easter Sunday.
     
That's when "Facebook killer" Steve Stephens uploaded that disturbing Facebook video of him shooting and killing Robert Godwin Sr.

Then at 3:55 p.m., police alerted the media of the suspect and less than an hour after that, Stephen's Facebook page was disabled.

That's about the time the news started circulating, and by 7:25 p.m. as many families were finishing up Easter dinner, the victim was identified as 74 year old
Godwin senior.

Fast forward to 8:13 p.m. and we received the first images of Stephens and the white Ford Fusion he was driving.

Before the end of the day Sunday, a warrant was put out in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan.

Then the world woke up on Monday anxiously awaiting any developments.

The Cleveland mayor announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Stephens.

The search continued into Tuesday morning, and that's when a tip from the McDonald's employees led to a chase between Stephens and Pennsylvania state police.

Ten short minutes later, Stephen's took his own life.

Many folks are still weighing in and following this one on social media.

