Gun Believed to be Used in Facebook Murder Recovered from Steve Stephens' Car

The gun believed to be used in the Facebook murder Sunday has been recovered from Steve Stephens' car, Pennsylvania State Police told Erie News Now Wednesday.

Investigators said a Glock Model 30-S .45 caliber pistol was found in the car underneath Stephens. They believe he used it to take his own life Tuesday and to kill Robert Godwin, 74, Sunday in a residential area east of Cleveland.

The gun is currently being processed by the State Police Crime Lab.

Stephens took his own life inside the vehicle late Tuesday morning after State Police performed a maneuver to stop the white Ford Fusion near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue following a pursuit.

Troopers spotted the car leaving the Harborcreek McDonald's parking lot just after 11 a.m. A drive-thru worker noticed the vehicle and suspect and notified police.

Investigators towed away the vehicle late Tuesday afternoon and are executing search warrants on the vehicle and its contents.

The investigation and search for Stephens began Sunday after several people from outside the Cleveland area reported an alarming Facebook post, police union president Steve Loomis said

Stephens uploaded a video to his Facebook page showing a gun pointed at an unidentified man's head. The gun is fired, the man recoils and falls to the ground.

The video was posted around 2 p.m. Sunday. Facebook later disabled access to it.