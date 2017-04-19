Coroner Rules Death of Facebook Murder Suspect Steve Stephens as Suicide

The Erie County Coroner has ruled the death of Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens as a suicide from a single gunshot to the head after an autopsy Wednesday.

The coroner is checking tattoos, fingerprints, and if necessary, dental records to confirm his identity.

Stephens took his own life inside the vehicle late Tuesday morning after State Police performed a maneuver to stop the white Ford Fusion near Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue following a pursuit.

Troopers spotted the car leaving the Harborcreek McDonald's parking lot just after 11 a.m. A drive-thru worker noticed the vehicle and suspect and notified police.

Investigators towed away the vehicle late Tuesday afternoon and are executing search warrants on the vehicle and its contents.

The investigation and search for Stephens began Sunday after several people from outside the Cleveland area reported an alarming Facebook post, police union president Steve Loomis said.

Stephens uploaded a video to his Facebook page showing a gun pointed at an unidentified man's head. The gun is fired, the man recoils and falls to the ground.

The video was posted around 2 p.m. Sunday. Facebook later disabled access to it.