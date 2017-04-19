Suspect in Fatal New Year's Eve Shooting Heads to Trial

The suspect charged with fatally shooting an Erie man on New Year’s Eve is heading to trial.

Grover Lyons, 25, is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Lyons is accused of killing 28-year-old Darrin Germany near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and June Street on December 31, 2016.

During Lyons’ preliminary hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors presented video from two surveillance cameras from Bogey’s Tavern.

In the video, you see two men, who investigators identify as Lyons and Germany, get into a fight inside of the bar.

The video then shows the two men leave out of separate doors.

Prosecutors say Germany left the bar and ran to his car, but was followed by Lyons and another man, identified as Darrell Johnson.

The video then captures what police describe as a shootout.

Police say Johnson was shot in the leg, and is seen in the video crawling behind a car.

A detective said the video also shows Lyons firing a gun in Germany’s direction. However, Lyons attorney James Pitonyak argues that the video is inconclusive.

With multiple guns fired at the scene and the murder weapon never found, Pitonyak argues that Lyons is innocent.

“The video is not very good quality,” said Pitonyak. “I think it does show that the Commonwealth's potential star witness Mr. Johnson, was involved in this situation and it would be our contention that he is actually the shooter that killed Mr. Germany that night."

Lyons is one of two homicide suspects who were arrested on February 22, after being found hiding in a crawl space in Detroit.

The other suspect, 15-year-old Keyon Lucas is charged with killing 24-year-old Lavelle Beason on January 23.