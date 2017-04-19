Legislator Running for Chautauqua County Executive - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Legislator Running for Chautauqua County Executive

Posted:

A Chautauqua County legislator is running for county executive in the November election.

George Borrello made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Silver Creek Fireman's Club.

He has served as a legislator representing the town of Hanover since taking officer in 2010.

he has helped downsize the county legislature, form the Lake Erie Management Commission and pass an amnesty program for the county occupancy tax.

Borello says he wants to serve the county full-time.

