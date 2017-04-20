Erie Insurance Arena Prepares for OHL Western Conference Finals

After defeating the London Knights in overtime of Game 7, the Erie Otters are ready to take on the Owen Sound Attack.

For ice crews at the Erie Insurance Arena, that means extra work.

Crews have spent the past couple of days getting the rink ready for the first game of the OHL Western Conference Finals by installing new logos on the ice.

"It's something that while it takes a lot of time and labor….it's enjoyed by everyone because it's an exciting season, and an exciting team to watch.” said Erie Insurance Arena Director of Sports Facility Ray Williams.

The Erie Insurance Arena is also preparing for a packed house.

"It's great news not only for Erie Events and the Erie Insurance Arena, but it's a great economic shot in the arm for the downtown community." said Erie Events Coordinator of Communications Elizabeth D’Aurora.

If you plan on attending any of the upcoming games, you’ll want to leave your cowbell at home.

After some fans celebrated the Otters Tuesday victory by launching cowbells on the ice, the arena has banned the noisemakers, as a safety precaution.

But that's not to discourage fans from supporting the team.

“We really want to pack the arena,” said D’Aurora. “It's obviously great for the team, when we have a full arena. It's a great atmosphere and hopefully people will buy tickets and support the Otters."



The series begins Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Tickets are currently priced from $23.00 to $25.00.