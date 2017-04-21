Man Wanted for Mother's Homicide in Buffalo Area Arrested in Summit Township

The man wanted for the homicide of his mother near Buffalo, New York has been arrested at a Summit Township hotel.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wayne Kozak, 48, of Eden, at the Super 8 Hotel on Perry Highway Thursday.

New York State Police received a tip around 7 p.m. Kozak may be in Summit Township. Pennsylvania State Police say investigators provided them with a description of Kozak's vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the Hotel.

Troopers tracked down Kozak's hotel room and arrested him without incident.

Kozak was taken to the Erie County Prison. He has been arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge.

His extradition will be determined during a future court date.

Eden, New York Police issued an arrest warrant for Kozak after 79-year-old mother Mary Louise Kozak was found fatally shot around 4 p.m. Thursday. They both lived at the same residence in Eden, according to investigators.