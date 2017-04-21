Man Wanted for Mother's Homicide in Buffalo Area Arrested in Sum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Wanted for Mother's Homicide in Buffalo Area Arrested in Summit Township

Posted: Updated:
Wayne Kozak Wayne Kozak

The man wanted for the homicide of his mother near Buffalo, New York has been arrested at a Summit Township hotel.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wayne Kozak, 48, of Eden, at the Super 8 Hotel on Perry Highway Thursday.

New York State Police received a tip around 7 p.m. Kozak may be in Summit Township. Pennsylvania State Police say investigators provided them with a description of Kozak's vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the Hotel.

Troopers tracked down Kozak's hotel room and arrested him without incident.

Kozak was taken to the Erie County Prison. He has been arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge.

His extradition will be determined during a future court date.

Eden, New York Police issued an arrest warrant for Kozak after 79-year-old mother Mary Louise Kozak was found fatally shot around 4 p.m. Thursday. They both lived at the same residence in Eden, according to investigators.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com