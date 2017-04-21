Tornado Touchdown Confirmed Near Youngsville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tornado Touchdown Confirmed Near Youngsville

The National Weather Service confirmed a weak, EF0 tornado briefly touched down in Warren County Thursday night.

The tornado hit at approximately 7:54 p.m. two miles northwest of Youngsville.

It traveled about .3 miles and had a maximum width of 20 yards, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are estimated to have reached up to 80 mph.

Damage from the tornado included approximately 25 downed or uprooted trees. One home suffered roof damage.

Several eyewitnesses, including local firefighters and County Emergency Management Agency officials, say the funnel cloud touched down for a minute or two starting one-quarter mile west of State Route 27 or Matthews Run Road before tracking east and lifting 100 feet to the east of Matthews Run Road.

Storm damage surveyors also noticed light objects, including blankets and empty water buckets, were sucked out of an open barn and pulled about 100 feet north to the center of the tornado's path.

