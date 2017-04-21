Youngsville Residents Clean Up After Confirmed Tornado Touchdown

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday night, just before 8:00 in Youngsville.

An EF-0 is considered weak on the National Weather Service's tornado scale, but with wind speeds topping 80 miles per hour, it certainly didn't seem weak for many residents.

Homes along Matthews Run Road in Youngsville, saw most of the damage, with heavy rain and winds ripping through.

Erie News Now caught up with Rick Abplanalp, who woke up Friday morning to assess and clean up the damage left behind," There was more than what I thought, trees uprooted, branches all over, fortunately it didn't do any damage to the house, and that was the main concern," said Abplanalp.

In Abplanalp's back yard, and his father in law's next door, there were massive trees uprooted.

They also lost power and phone lines during the storm.

His neighbor, Tom Yaegle was sitting home with his wife when the tornado came through, Thursday night.

Yaegle's tree-lined driveway was turned into a mountain of downed timber, with massive trees uprooted and many others knocked down, "The wind was just, it was crazy," said Yaegle. "When it was at its worst all I could see was stuff going by our bedroom window and there was branches and everything coming by, there was all kinds of stuff in our yard," Yaegle continued.