Youngsville Residents Clean Up After Confirmed Tornado Touchdown - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Youngsville Residents Clean Up After Confirmed Tornado Touchdown

Posted: Updated:

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado touched down Thursday night, just before 8:00 in Youngsville.

An EF-0 is considered weak on the National Weather Service's tornado scale, but with wind speeds topping 80 miles per hour, it certainly didn't seem weak for many residents.

Homes along Matthews Run Road in Youngsville, saw most of the damage, with heavy rain and winds ripping through.

Erie News Now caught up with Rick Abplanalp, who woke up Friday morning to assess and clean up the damage left behind," There was more than what I thought, trees uprooted, branches all over, fortunately it didn't do any damage to the house, and that was the main concern," said Abplanalp.

In Abplanalp's back yard, and his father in law's next door, there were massive trees uprooted.

They also lost power and phone lines during the storm.

His neighbor, Tom Yaegle was sitting home with his wife when the tornado came through, Thursday night.

Yaegle's tree-lined driveway was turned into a mountain of downed timber, with massive trees uprooted and many others knocked down, "The wind was just, it was crazy," said Yaegle. "When it was at its worst all I could see was stuff going by our bedroom window and there was branches and everything coming by, there was all kinds of stuff in our yard," Yaegle continued.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com