Auction at Dowling's Tavern; The Decline of the Neighborhood Bar

The decline of the neighborhood bar is continuing in Erie and across the country. Proof of the decline could be found this morning at 12th and Cascade. An auctioneer sold off everything at Dowling's Tavern.



The tavern was open for 35 years, and was known for its chicken wings, 12-packs of beer, and daily lunch specials. The Dowling family decided to close the bar shortly after it's founder, Gene Dowling, died last June. Things have changed in Erie. Some people like micro-brews. You can buy a 12-pack at the grocery store. Meanwhile, the clientele at a neighborhood bar gets rougher and rougher.

"When they would close a nuisance bar, the few people that cause a problem go to the next bar. That crowd would just roll to the next place, and if they caused a problem, they would just go to the next place. That's one of the problems local taverns are facing now," said Joe Summers, Gene's Son.

Shari Hoffman worked at Dowling's for over 21 years. She also says the atmosphere at old-fashioned, neighborhood bars has changed.

"You just can't do it anymore. There's too many people coming from outside the area that usually cause a disruption, and makes it tough,"she said.

The liquor license that belonged to Dowling's sold for $50,000. The successful bidder would not reveal his plans, but he will not operate his establishment at the former Dowling's location at 12th and Cascade.

