Two Injured in Three Car Accident

A three car accident sent two people to the hospital.

Just before 6:00 p.m., emergency crews responded to calls of the accident with entrapment on the corner of E 14th St.and Parade St.

Two people had to be transported to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police told Erie News Now, all three cars were traveling north up Parade St., when one, driving too fast, caused the accident underneath the train overpass.

Police continue to investigate.