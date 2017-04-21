Two Injured In T-Bone Collision

Two people are injured after a pick-up truck allegedly ran a red light.

The accident happened at the intersection of W 12th St. and Sassafras St.just before 8:30 p.m.

A witness told Erie News Now, it looked like a red truck driving east on W 12th St. ran the red light, which caused a white truck going south on Sassafras St. to t-bone him.

The impact of the collision knocked a fire hydrant off of the ground.

The driver of the red truck suffered neck injuries, while a passenger from the white truck had a leg injuries.

Both victims were taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment.