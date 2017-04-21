Two Injured In T-Bone Collision - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Injured In T-Bone Collision

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Two people are injured after a pick-up truck allegedly ran a red light. 

The accident happened at the intersection of W 12th St. and Sassafras St.just before 8:30 p.m.
A witness told Erie News Now, it looked like a red truck driving east on W 12th St. ran the red light, which caused a white truck going south on Sassafras St. to t-bone him.
The impact of the collision knocked a fire hydrant off of the ground.
The driver of the red truck suffered neck injuries, while a passenger from the white truck had a leg injuries.
Both victims were taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com