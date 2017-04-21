More Details on the Warren County Tornado and Recent Storms

This Friday afternoon, National Weather Service (with the help of emergency management in Warren County) confirmed that an EF-0 tornado occurred near Youngsville. The brief twister touched down around 7:54 PM, about 2 miles NNW of Youngsville. The tornado was on the ground for 0.3 miles, and it crossed Matthews Run Road / Route 27. The path width was 20 yards, and maximum winds were around 80 mph. No injuries were reported.

The tornado reportedly brought 25 trees down, and damaged the roof of a home. The NWS report added, "An interesting occurrence associated with the tornado was that light objects in the form of blankets and empty water buckets were sucked out of an open barn and pulled about 100 feet north, to the center of the tornado path."

Top rain reports from the past 48 hours:

* Tionesta Lake: 2.40"

* Presque Isle: 2.01"

* Sherman, NY: 2.00"

* Bradford: 1.97"

* Olean, NY: 1.90"

* Coudersport: 1.87"

Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures that fall to 39 degrees in Erie. Most of the region will be dry, although a very isolated sprinkle or two may occur to the southeast late. Saturday, which is Earth Day, will be unseasonably cool and mostly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees. We'll turn brighter and a warming trend will develop on Sunday. - Geoff Cornish

