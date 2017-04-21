More Details on the Warren County Tornado and Recent Storms - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More Details on the Warren County Tornado and Recent Storms

Posted: Updated:

This Friday afternoon, National Weather Service (with the help of emergency management in Warren County) confirmed that an EF-0 tornado occurred near Youngsville.  The brief twister touched down around 7:54 PM, about 2 miles NNW of Youngsville.  The tornado was on the ground for 0.3 miles, and it crossed Matthews Run Road / Route 27.  The path width was 20 yards, and maximum winds were around 80 mph.  No injuries were reported.  
?
?The tornado reportedly brought 25 trees down, and damaged the roof of a home.  The NWS report added, "An interesting occurrence associated with the tornado was that light objects in the form of blankets and empty water buckets were sucked out of an open barn and pulled about 100 feet north, to the center of the tornado path."
?
?Top rain reports from the past 48 hours:
?* Tionesta Lake: 2.40"
?* Presque Isle: 2.01"
?* Sherman, NY: 2.00"
?* Bradford: 1.97"
?* Olean, NY: 1.90"
?* Coudersport: 1.87"
?
?Forecast:
?Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures that fall to 39 degrees in Erie. Most of the region will be dry, although a very isolated sprinkle or two may occur to the southeast late. Saturday, which is Earth Day, will be unseasonably cool and mostly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees.  We'll turn brighter and a warming trend will develop on Sunday. - Geoff Cornish

?

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com