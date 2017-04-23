"Leave Your Legacy Scholarship" to Benefit Erie School District Students

It's been a tough week for the Erie School District, but members of the community are showing their support.

Iron Empire Clothing Co-Owner R.J. and Jamie Messenger were honored at a recent school district meeting for their "Leave Your Legacy" Scholarship.

The fund began with the #MyErie shirts for a video campaign and turned into benefiting students at the district.

So far they've raised $1250 and plan to award it at the end of May by surprising the students.

"We're awarding it to four kids this year in the Erie School District, high school age students, who are really good community members, are giving back to their community, and it's a character-based scholarship,"said Jamie Messenger.

"We'll be working with them one-on-one after we give them the money to help them figure out where they want to put the money towards, and kind of use our guidance and some of our connections to help guide them along the way," explained R.J. Messenger.

To help with the scholarship, you can pick up a #MyErie shirt at Iron Empire Clothing or donate to the 'Leave Your Legacy' scholarship.