Push for State Decriminalization Bill for Small Amounts of Marijuana

Steps are being made across the country to legalize marijuana. Last year, Governor Tom Wolf legalized medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. Our region is looking forward to hopefully begin production later this year.

"Right now we have several companies and organizations that have applied for both the growers and dispensary licenses here in Erie. I'm very optimistic about us receiving at least one grower and one dispensary up here in Erie," said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Bizzarro was one of the representatives who supported medical marijuana. But now, bills are being pushed to decriminalize small amounts of recreational marijuana under one ounce.

The topic was brought to the Blasco Library Sunday during a spring lecture held by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in Erie. Some major cities in the state have already adopted ordinances to decriminalize. Pittsburgh's law went into effect at the beginning of 2016.

Representative Ed Gainey stressed that it would reduce the stigma that can follow a misdemeanor or felony conviction for life.

"We have to stop walking around telling people you're a felon, or you have a misdemeanor for non-violent offenses. Then it's more difficult for them to get housing, more difficult for them to get employment," said Rep. Gainey.

Another argument for this bill, is the jails are too over-crowded, and putting people in jail over small possession costs to much taxpayer money.

"It's a waste of taxpayer dollars. At the end of the day, I tell people all the time, the biggest war we've ever fought and lost is the war on drugs. We've spent over 60 billion dollars on a war, and all we've received out of this war is a bigger drug line," explained Rep. Gainey.

Representative Gainey said Pittsburgh has greatly benefited from the decriminalization bill saving money in arrests, and the time of public safety so they can focus on other emergency issues.