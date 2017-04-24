Jala, The Erie Zoo's Beloved Lion Dies of Cancer

The Erie Zoo has announced its lion, Jala, has died. The female lion died on Friday, April 21st, after veterinarians discovered a mass, and diagnosed her with an extremely fast growing type of cancer. She was pain, and had to be humanely euthanized.

Monday afternoon, the Erie Zoo released this statement to Erie News Now:

Erie Zoo loses beloved lion

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of one of our most beloved Zoo family members, Jala the lion. A true icon of the zoo, Jala (meaning “special one”) was born at the Erie Zoo on September 12, 2000. She was one of three cubs born to mother, Nala and father Simba. While her two brothers went on to live at the Riverside Zoo in Nebraska, Jala stayed in Erie and spent the next 16 plus years as one of our most recognizable animals and a true ambassador for her species. Her sassy attitude, intelligence and funny antics made her a favorite among her keepers. Guests would often catch her with her paw in her mouth, resting with her tongue out, and snuggling up with mom during long cat naps.

She developed minor facial swelling a few weeks ago so the Zoo’s veterinarian, Dr. P.J. Polombo and a team of dental specialists conducted oral surgery on April 5th. They cleaned her teeth and extracted two while doing a thorough oral exam. Jala ate well for the first few days and seemed to be progressing well. However, her appetite soon diminished. Late last week she developed a swollen eye which raised concern. The Zoo tranquilized her on April 21st for an examination. During that examination a large soft ball sized mass was discovered near her left temporomandibular joint and behind her eye. It is believed to have been an extremely fast growing cancer as it was not evident at the dental exam. The mass prevented her from opening her jaw and eating without pain. At that time, the Zoo’s team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Jala in a peaceful environment. A full necropsy is being conducted today to determine all the details but it appears that the cancer metastasized to other parts of her body.

The Zoo has one remaining lion, Nala, who will soon be 19 and was Jala’s mother. The Zoo is in hoping to acquire two young female lions and eventually a male lion to pair with them to form a breeding group. The final details are not yet set. Due to Nala’s advanced age the Zoo will not attempt to introduce a young pair to her. Instead she will share the exhibit on a rotational basis once they arrive. She will receive extra attention daily from her care takers.