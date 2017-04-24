Meadville Police, Family Hoping Tips Come In For Missing Man

Meadville Police are hoping to get tips on the disappearance of a 29-year-old man whose family says they haven't seen or heard from him in days.

A missing person's report was filed last Thursday on April 20, for Norman Rossey, Jr.

He's described as being about 5'6 in height and 120 pounds. Rossey was last seen on an orange and gray mountain bike wearing a black pull-over. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Meadville Police at 814-724-6100. ###