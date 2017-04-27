Erie Man Sentenced for Injuring Boy in Meth Lab Explosion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Sentenced for Injuring Boy in Meth Lab Explosion

Stephen Godfrey

The Erie man convicted in connection to a meth lab explosion that sent a young Erie boy to the hospital learned how long he will spend behind bars.

A judge sentenced 35-year old Stephen Godfrey to 2 ½ to 5 years in state prison Thursday morning.

Godfrey was found guilty of manufacturing methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child.

It's all connected to a fire at Godfrey's home on West 4th street back in February of 2016.

Police say the fire started when Godfrey's one-pot meth lab blew up. The fire left his 3-year old son with severe burns.

Police say he also tried to hide evidence of how the fire started.

