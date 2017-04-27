Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Millcreek Golf Course

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Millcreek Golf Course Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the golf course just after 4:30 p.m. for a plane down.

The two-seat private plane suffered engine failure but landed safely in the grass.

One person was on board at the time but was not hurt.

The plane did not appear to suffer any serious damage.

It landed about a quarter-mile away from the runway.

The pilot is an instructor at North Coast Flight School.