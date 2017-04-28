Man Wanted for Homicide in Ontario Suspected to be in Erie Area

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for homicide suspect Ager Mohin Hasan.

Hasan, 24, is from Waterloo, Ontario Canada.

Someone matching his description was seen removing a Pennsylvania license plate from a vehicle outside of the Harborcreek Wal-Mart on 5741 Buffalo Rd, just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The license plate is PA registration EZV1654 and has an FOP/Police Medallion on it.

According to a police report, the suspect attached the stolen plate to a black Honda HRV and left.

The Honda HRV may also have an Ontario license plate BPKT509.

State Police urge anyone with information on this suspect to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-898-1641.