Man Wanted for Homicide in Ontario Suspected to be in Erie Area - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Wanted for Homicide in Ontario Suspected to be in Erie Area

Posted: Updated:
HARBORCREEK, Pa. -

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for homicide suspect Ager Mohin Hasan. 

Hasan, 24, is from Waterloo, Ontario Canada.

Someone matching his description was seen removing a Pennsylvania license plate from a vehicle outside of the Harborcreek Wal-Mart on 5741 Buffalo Rd, just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The license plate is PA registration EZV1654 and has an FOP/Police Medallion on it.

According to a police report, the suspect attached the stolen plate to a black Honda HRV and left.

The Honda HRV may also have an Ontario license plate BPKT509.

State Police urge anyone with information on this suspect to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-898-1641.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com