Adult Prom Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Prom season is right around the corner, but it's not just the teenagers who are having fun.

Saturday night marked the 5th annual Adult Prom at the Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs.

The fundraiser benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Like a high school prom, this one also has plenty of music, games, photo booths and more.

More than 400 people attended the sold out event.

Organizers wanted to find a unique way to raise money for a cause that is personal to them.

"We have friends who have a child who is inflicted by cystic fibrosis, so we thought if we're going to throw a party, why not through a party with a purpose?," said organizer Amy Eisert.

"My parents came here a few years ago, and they're in their eighties," said Mark Eisert, who is also an organizer. "We have people who are just turning 21, 22, so it's a huge group."

The Adult Prom raised nearly $15,000.