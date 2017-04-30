Erie Police Investigate Overnight Violence in the City

Erie police are investigating two separate shootings that happened minutes apart.

The first was on West 4th street.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say one male victim was shot in the chest and transported to UPMC Hamot with life threatening injuries.

He remains in the trauma unit this morning.



The second shooting happened just 25 minutes later on East Lake Road.

Police say there was one male victim involved.

He was transported to UPMC Hamot with non life threatening injuries.

Erie police are investigating both shootings at this time.

We will keep you updated on the details as they become available.