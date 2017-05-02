Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs up in Flames - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs up in Flames

Cambridge Springs is mourning the loss of the historic Riverside Inn.

Fire departments began fighting this fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The historic building collapsed, and appears to be a total loss. The fire also spread to the adjacent dinner theater, which was also destroyed..

Crews are still on scene knocking out hot spots.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the fire started in the kitchen.

12 guests and three staff members were inside the inn at the time of the fire and did get out safe.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Riverside Inn first opened for business in July of 1888. It's been on the national registry of historic places since 1978.

Managers tell us they had over 1,200 reservations for Mother's Day this year.

Erie News Now will continuing to provide you updates as they become available.

